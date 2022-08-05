Restaurant Report Card: Corner Street Taco Bar fails with 65

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - At The Corner Street Taco Bar in Woodstock, a Cherokee County inspector uncovered some serious health violations.

The taco bar failed with 65-points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says forks, knives, and spoons were stored in dirty containers. Plus, beef, sour cream, and queso were at unsafe temperatures. And ice was stored in a dirty cooler with ants and other insects.

The manager said he has no idea how the ants got in the ice, but he repaired his ice maker and hired pest control.

There are several other scores to report around metro Atlanta this week. In Fulton County, Checkers on Cleveland Avenue was reinspected after failing a week ago and earned 82-points on a reinspection. In Clayton County, JJ Fish & Chicken on Tara Boulevard in Jonesboro cleaned up their act scoring 95-points on a follow-up inspection. And in Cobb County, Hudson Grille on Cobb Place Lane in Kennesaw picked up an impressive 97.

And at City Eats Kitchen on South Main Street in Alpharetta they received a 100 on their last health inspection. They are the winner of this week’s Golden Spatula Award. All the items on the menu represent different cities across the country and many of the ingredients come from those places. Plus, everything is made from scratch. Their chicken and pickles and Krispy Kreme bread pudding represent Atlanta. Their Santa Rosa Beach, Florida dish is scallops and risotto, they serve an authentic Philly cheesesteak, a great po’boy representing New Orleans, a delicious Reuben from New York, crab cake from Baltimore, and a lobster roll from Boston. Boy that’s good!

