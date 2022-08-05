Rome City Schools call special meeting after guns found on campus

ROME, Ga. (CBS46) - Rome City Schools is observing a flexible learning day Friday to review safety and security measures on school campuses.

Rome City Schools Board members will have a called meeting at 12 p.m. to discuss safety protocols, executive session matters and other items after two RCS students brought guns school.

Administrators reported that two students were found with guns on school campus this week.

School officials say the students will be criminally charged with having a weapon on school property and subject to disciplinary actions in accordance with school policies.

“As always, the safety of our students, faculty and staff are priority on all our campuses. Rome City Schools is committed to providing a safe place for students to learn.”

