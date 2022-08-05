Study: COVID-19 may be linked to increase in head and neck infections in kids

One doctor described the infections as sinus infections or ear infections on steroids.
One doctor described the infections as sinus infections or ear infections on steroids.(CNN)
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 2:04 PM EDT
(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention thinks an increase in complicated head and neck infections in children may be linked to COVID-19.

The agency started investigating the matter after a children’s hospital in Michigan saw a 236% increase in cases between 2020 and 2022.

Most of these infections were among children under the age of 12 who recently had COVID-19.

Symptoms include headache, confusion and irritability.

Extreme cases could lead to brain damage or death.

The infections are relatively rare.

