Volunteers surprise Atlanta teachers with free school supplies

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Teachers at Garden Hills Elementary School walked into the media center Friday, knowing only that they were about to receive a “special gift.”

Soon, they realized it was an opportunity to stock up on free school supplies that they would’ve otherwise had to buy with their own money so that their students would have what they need for the new school year.

Georgia’s Own Foundation, an arm of Georgia’s Own Credit Union, organized the surprise, donating items like Expo markers, Sharpies, crayons, colored pencils, Kleenex, scissors, Post-It notes, and snacks -- critical at a Title 1 school with a large percentage of students receiving free or reduced-cost lunches.

According to a survey by AdoptAClassroom.org, teachers spent an average of $750 of their own money on classroom supplies during the 2020/2021 school year.

