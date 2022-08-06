Atlanta police looking for missing 81-year-old man last seen on his way to Family Dollar

By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta police need your help locating a missing man with Alzheimer’s.

Police issued a Mattie’s Call for 81-year-old Franklin Benton of Atlanta, Georgia.

According to police, Benton’s caregiver reported him missing on August 5 at 11:30 p.m.

Benton’s caregiver told police he was last seen at 4 p.m. Friday after stating he was going to the Family Dollar at 1723 Lakewood Ave. SE.

Benton is described as 5-feet-9-inches tall and weighs 150 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair/a balding head.

He was last seen wearing a beige shirt, brown short pants, and beige socks.

If any information is known on his whereabouts, please contact 911 or the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235

