Atlanta Rapper Lil Baby to host back to school fest ahead of first day of classes

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Grammy award-winning recording artist Lil Baby loves giving back to his Atlanta community whenever he can.

To help students prepare for the new school year, Lil Baby is hosting a “Back to School Fest” Sunday, August 7 at The Mall West End located at 850 Oak St SW.

According to a news release, the artist will be joined by 3,000 local kids for a day full of music, games, carnival rides, free food, backpacks, school supplies, and free haircuts.

Lil Baby will also be providing free shoes and clothing from Foot Locker Atlanta for every child in attendance.

Sustainable waste management and hunger relief company, Goodr, will also be on-site with an after-school snack bar.

“We are grateful to Lil Baby for his continued resolution in giving back to his community,” Goodr CEO Jasmine Crowe shares. “It is an honor to continually team up with such a household name to relieve some of the ongoing financial burden people are facing.”

Last month Lil Baby told CBS46 that he will work with prominent business owner Lemont Bradley to hire 100 people under the age of 21 throughout Atlanta.

“We are looking to give out 100 jobs to teenagers and young adults in the metro Atlanta area,” said both Lil Baby and Bradley. “With the crime rate surrounding scams, robbery, and even murder being so high, we are looking to provide a positive outlet and revenue stream to those who are looking for an income.”

