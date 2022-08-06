DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office hosted back-to-school jam Saturday

By Miles Montgomery and Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - More than two dozen students who previously participated in a special DeKalb County program also joined in a back-to-school jam hosted by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday.

The camp began at 9 a.m. at the Decatur headquarters, according to police officials.

The event featured a water slide, helicopter demonstration and a session on the importance of financial literacy.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

