Family, friends fear missing 24-year-old Atlanta woman ‘may have been abducted’

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide and Adult Missing Person Unit has requested the public’s help in locating a 24-year-old Atlanta woman whose family and friends fear she “may have been abducted.”

A vigil is scheduled for Sunday morning at 10 a.m. at 1600 Peachtree Street NE., the same location where police officials say she was last seen on July 30.

She is described as 5-feet-4 inches tall and weighs 120 lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a Blue shirt, Blue shorts, and Cream shoes.

Officials said, “the family is asking for the Atlanta community to get involved and stand in solidarity with them in urging Allahnia’s abductors to return her safely to her family.”

If any information is known on her whereabouts, please contact 911 or the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.

