Free haircuts, school supplies to be provided by V-103, SWAG Shop and law firm

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The SWAG Shop, Witherite Law Group and Atlanta radio station V-103 FM are collaborating to provide school-aged children with free back-to-school haircuts and school supplies, officials announced.

According to officials, the Witherite Law Group will sponsor more than 160 students to receive a free haircut, valued at approximately $30 each.

Free haircuts will be provided to students up to age 18. This inaugural event is an effort to offset the costs associated with going back to school. The event is free and open to the public.

Witherite Law Group will take over two SWAG Shop locations where the first 80 children at each location will receive a free haircut just in time for the first day of school.

The event will be held at the two SWAG Shop locations from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Saturday. The SWAG Shop is located at 365 Edgewood Ave. SE and 3461 Roosevelt Hwy. in Suite 16.

Officials say studies have shown that self-esteem is directly correlated with school performance, and proper grooming increases confidence and academic success.

“We want to make sure we are a part of the communities that are our demographic. We want to invest in the community, whether it’s kids making sure they feel better about themselves before they head back to school. This is a different way for us to make sure we invest,” said Witherite Law Group attorney Adewale Odetunde.

The importance of the back-to-school event continues to be highlighted by the lack of financial resources many families struggle with and rising inflation.

“Especially with inflation, with people’s dollars not going far. It is that much harder to buy school supplies,” said Odetunde. “I know what it was like when I didn’t get a haircut in high school. I felt less focused because I was worried about backlash from others. And for this we can get that worry away from kids. This is my impression for kids as their introduction.”

However, many families only have the financial resources for their basic needs.

“As students prepare to return to the classroom, they will be faced with higher prices for supplies like shoes, clothes and backpacks because of inflation,” said Amy Witherite, founder of Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck. “With the ‘Barbershop Takeover,’ we hope to offer some financial relief to families and help students look and feel good on the first day of school.”

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.