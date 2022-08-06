Good samaritan found toddler walking in South Fulton, police search for parents

Toddler found walking in South Fulton
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46) - The South Fulton Police Department is searching for the parents of a toddler that a good samaritan says they found wandering down the 2100 block of Rochelle Way on Saturday afternoon.

Officials say they are trying to identify the toddler, who they believe is between 3-4 years old.

The child is an African-American female, approximately 3-4 years old, wearing a Spiderman backpack.

If you have any information on this child and who she is or her parents, please contact the South Fulton Police Department at 470-612-0112.

