LG’s Feel Good by NFL legend LeGarrette Blount aims to ‘ease anxiety and pain’

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Former NFL running back LeGarrette Blount was best known as a battering ram and a force on the football field, having won three Super Bowl championships with the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles.

Off the field, Blount has been hard at work focusing on his new LG’s Feel Good pain and recovery brand of CBD products for the past year and a half.

On Saturday, Blount and his team represented LG’s Feel Good pain and recovery products as vendors at the 5th Annual United Atlanta Pro Football Fan Clubs Unity Tailgate held at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta.

Hundreds of fans of all 32 NFL teams engaged, took part in fun activities, a bouncy house, music, food and united over their love for the game of football.

A lot of NFL players current and former have used the products and say they’ve helped manage physical and mental pain levels.

“I spent nine years in the NFL, running through guys. The past year and a half, I’ve been trying to help them out,” Blount said. “There are some guys who’ve had torn ACLs and other injuries and they swear by them.

The products have helped professional athletes and adults who have been managing physical, mental problems and those who may have trouble sleeping.

Among the many products is CBD/CBG Gummies, Organic CBD repair balm and Recovery Roller Gel, according to the LGfeelsgood.com website.

According to Forbes, a study uncovered that “people use CBD for a variety of its potential health-promoting benefits: 60% of people use CBD products for pain relief, 58% use them to improve sleep and 51% use them for managing anxiety.”

Blount played in the NFL for nine seasons in the NFL, with stints on the Tennessee Titans, Tampa Bay Buccanneers before he revitalized his career in New England. He made a name for himself and quickly became a fan favorite as the lead back for the Patriots in 2013.

He credits his former coach Jeff Fisher, who taught him a great deal about the NFL and was one of the first coaches to believe in him and give him an opportunity to succeed. However, coach Bill Belichick is among his favorites of all time.

“Coach Belichick is really cool. He is one of the best coaches I’ve ever had and he’s the greatest coach ever in the NFL. When it’s go time, he really means business. I have nothing but love and respect for coach Bill and all of those guys. I have a lot of love for the Patriots,” said Blount.

After a brief stint with the Steelers in 2014, he re-joined the Patriots in November 2014 and helped the team win their first Super Bowl Championship in a 10-year span.

In 2016, he led the NFL with 17 touchdowns including 16 on the ground, one receiving and had more than 1,000 yards rushing. He joined the Eagles in 2017 and helped lead them to their first Super Bowl championship in their franchise history, against the Patriots.

Blount also had a brief stint with the Detroit Lions in 2018 before retiring after that season.

He says his children also use some of his products as they are kid friendly and have been known to help them with sleeping better and feeling relaxed.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.