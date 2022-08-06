Monkeypox cases rising in Atlanta put residents, visitors on edge

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The rising number of monkeypox cases in the Atlanta metro area has left residents and visitors on edge this week.

This comes after the monkeypox was declared a national public health emergency.

Officials say the declaration will allow the government to release federal funding and resources to fight the virus.

This virus is spreading across the nation fast.

The United States now has the highest case count in the world. There are currently 7,102 cases in the U.S. Compare that to the entire continent of Africa, which only has 345 reported cases, according to the CDC.

Georgia has the sixth most reported cases in the country with 544, which is 40 more people infected from just yesterday morning.

High-risk people across the country are now scrambling to get a vaccine and there aren’t enough to go around.

Some clinics have stopped offering the second recommended dose to ensure there are enough first doses.

An additional 150,000 doses of the two-shot vaccine are now expected in September to add on to the 1.1 million doses that are already available. But that’s still only a fraction of what’s needed.

