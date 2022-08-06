NFL legend, former Georgia Bulldog Richard Seymour inducted into Hall of Fame

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Richard Seymour, a University of Georgia alum and legendary defensive end best known for his time playing on the New England Patriots and Oakland Raiders, has been inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame.

Seymour, the former No. 6 overall pick in 2001, helped the Patriots kickstart their dynastic run where they dominated the entire NFL and won three Super Bowl championships in a four-year span [2001, 2003 and 2004].

Current Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees was a defensive coordinator and linebackers coach in New England for the 2004 season. He served as a defensive coordinator during Seymour’s last three years in New England [2006-2008]. He described Seymour as a “monster.”

“He was a monster out there for us. He was the last of the two-gap ends, him and [Patriots defensive end Ty Warren] could actually two gap guys and play both gaps. It was surprising also of how athletic he was for as big as he was,” said Pees.

“If he had his hands up and he was a handful. The good thing was, Seymour made guys like Bruschi, [Junior Seau], pretty good inside backers too, but it made those guys’ life a lot easier too because it was hard for them to scoop and get up on to the second level.

Players such as Seymour, the great Rodney Harrison, Ty Law, Tedy Bruschi, Mike Vrable, Junior Seau, Willie McGinest, and other Patriots greats are one of a kind, according to Pees.

“Guys like that, they’re hard to find anymore. He’s a great person, great person,” he said. “He was the last of a dying breed.”

