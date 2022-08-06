Rally held for and against Clayton County Police Chief

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A rally was held to protest against and in support of the Clayton County Police Department amid frustration and anger in the controversial hire of a police officer.

On Wednesday, Clayton County Police Chief Kevin Roberts removed Sgt. Kristopher Hudgens from his role in assisting with the department’s firearm training.

The move comes after pushback from county leaders challenging if Sgt. Hudgens’ role was appropriate while he awaits the start of a murder trial.

“People are clamoring for the chief’s job because he hired an individual who was under indictment out of Atlanta,” said one protestor.

In October, a Fulton County grand jury charged Sgt. Hutchens and Eric Heinz, with the U.S. Marshal’s Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, with felony murder, aggravated assault and other charges in the killing of 26-year-old Jamarion Robinson.

Robinson’s mother has repeatedly called for the police officers in Clayton County to be fired and held responsible for her son’s murder. He was shot 76 times by police officers in Clayton County several years ago.

“He should not be training any officers. So when I heard he was actually still working for Clayton County Police Department, I feel as though it’s an insult. And it’s very disrespectful to me and my family,” Jamarion’s mother Monteria Robinson previously told CBS46 News.

Friday marked the six-year anniversary of Robinson’s murder. Something that still angers many in the Clayton County community.

“We’re out here today to send a signal to the police chief and to rally on behalf of the residents of Clayton County and people across the state who think the actions of this police chief by having officers currently under indictment for the murder of Jamarion Robinson to be serving on the police department in a training role is wrong,” said one protestor. “It’s reprehensible and it is not public safety.”

“Recent concerns presented to the Clayton County Board of Commissioners about the administrative assignment of Sergeant K. Hutchens, to the in-service training unit have impacted the Board and the Clayton County Police Department. Chief Kevin Roberts has reconsidered the Sergeant’s assignment, and moved him to a non-training duty; effective immediately,” a police department said in an email to CBS46 on Wednesday.

The murder trial is set to start Sept. 12.

