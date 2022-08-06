Shuttered Cobb County animal shelter reopens after ‘strep’ outbreak

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Cobb County animal services shelter has re-opened its doors after previously being closed for two weeks due to a “strep zoo” outbreak.

Officials tell CBS46 News a dog tested positive which led to the shutdown.

The bacterial infection impacts an animal’s respiratory system, according to officials. The shelter previously experienced an outbreak in 2020 and 2019, according to officials.

