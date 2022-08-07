Atlanta adult entertainment club damaged by Sunday morning fire

Fire reported at Atlanta business on Piedmont Road
Fire reported at Atlanta business on Piedmont Road(WGCL)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A massive fire at an Atlanta business prompted a large emergency response Sunday morning.

According to fire officials, the fire happened at 2159 Piedmont Road just before 11 a.m.

Property records show the business where the fire broke out is an adult entertainment club called XTC.

CBS46 has a crew on the scene, working to learn more. We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

