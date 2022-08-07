Hundreds of families attend rapper 21 Savage’s Back2School drive in Decatur

DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - As students continue returning to school in Georgia, Grammy award-winning and multi-platinum rapper and Atlanta native 21 Savage and his Leading By Example Foundation hosted its 7th annual “Issa Back-2-School Drive” on Sunday afternoon in Decatur.

According to officials, the school giveaway has “provided more than 2,000 students with backpacks, school supplies, meals and fun outdoor experience.”

“We are so excited to continue to give back to our community,” said Danielle Ball, Event Coordinator and Director of the Leading By Example Foundation. “We love to feed the people in need, give them clothes, shoes and of course supplies to help get them ready to return to school.

Students were given haircuts, and food, played fun games and participated in other activities including a jumpy house.

“We just want everyone to have a great day and have fun before they return to school,” Ball said.

Several school districts began classes on Aug. 1, including Atlanta Public Schools, Cobb County schools and Gwinnett County Schools.

Many parents have told CBS46 News events like these are a big help because the costs of supplies have increased.

Officials say the average family plans to spend $864 on school supplies.

DeKalb County Schools, Fulton County Schools and Oglethorpe County Schools return to classes Monday.

7th Annual Issa Back2School Drive (CBS46 News)

21 Savage, whose real name is Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, is best known for hits X featuring fellow Atlanta rapper Future, Bank Account, No Heart, A Lot featuring J Cole and more.

He has frequently collaborated with rap superstar Drake, including recently on his “Honestly, Nevermind,” album released in June and “Certified Loverboy” released in 2021.

He has also collaborated with Nicki Minaj, DJ Khaled, fellow Atlanta native and rapper T.I. and others.

