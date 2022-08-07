Man with ‘gunshot wounds to the hand’ rushed to hospital
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 11:09 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway in Atlanta after police say a man was injured in a shooting Saturday evening.
Officers responded to 390 Stovall St. in the southeast section of Atlanta for reports of a shooting.
Upon arrival, officers say they found a male with gunshot wounds to the hand.
The male, who has not been identified by police, was rushed to an area hospital. There is no official word on the extent of his injuries.
There is no additional information at this time.
This is an active investigation. Stay with CBS46 News as we continue to provide updates.
