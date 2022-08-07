New I-285 lanes at Georgia 400 open Monday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There’s a major change if you drive on I-285 in the Atlanta metro area.

Officials say the westbound lanes at the exit to Georgia-400 will open Monday morning at 5 a.m.

Westbound drivers on I-285 who want to travel north or south on Georgia-400 will merge onto two new lanes near Ashford Dunwoody road.

The new left exit lanes will take motorists to 400 northbound and southbound.

Officials say the new right lane will allow drivers to exit onto Peachtree Dunwoody Road.

