Ordinance approved in Athens that reduces fine of small marijuana possession

ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) - Athens-Clarke County commissioners approved an ordinance that reduces the fine of anyone caught in possession of less than an ounce of marijuana to just $35.

Officials confirmed to CBS46 News the new ordinance completely eliminates the jail time penalty.

Officials do warn that possession of marijuana in any amount is still illegal in Georgia.

In May, the district attorney of coastal Georgia’s largest county said she’ll stop prosecuting misdemeanor marijuana cases.

In her previous announcement, she cites the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s refusal to test for small amounts of marijuana unless other felony charges are involved.

Prosecutors in Cobb, DeKalb, Gwinnett, Athens-Clarke and Augusta-Richmond counties have made similar announcements since 2019.

RELATED: ‘We’re still waiting’: Ga. families frustrated by tabled medical marijuana bill

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.