Parents plead for daughter’s return after ‘suspicious’ disappearance from Midtown Atlanta apartment

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -Parents of 24-year-old Allahnia Lenoir are begging for the publics help after the woman disappeared under suspicious circumstances from a Midtown Atlanta apartment a week ago.

“Don’t stop saying my daughter’s name,” said Jannette Jackson, Allahnia’s mother.

Jackson says Allahnia had traveled from her home in Douglasville to a friend’s place in the 1660 Luxury Apartments on Peachtree Street in Atlanta last week just before disappearing. No one has heard from her since.

“Now try to imagine yourself not hearing from your loved one for that length of time. It’s a nightmare,” said Abraham Lenoir, Allahnia’s father.

Friends and family tell CBS46 that Atlanta Police are investigating the disappearance as suspicious.

“This is not her behavior. She would not leave. For no reason, there’s no reason, so that’s why we know she had to have been taken,” said Jackson.

Jackson and Abraham are pleading with the people who have their daughter to let her go.

“Please allow us to see our daughter again. Allow us to know the outcome of her well being,” said Abraham.

And they have a message directly for Allahnia:

“Your mother and your father, we love you very much. And we will not stop until you are found,” said Abraham.

“This is not the end of your story, this is only the beginning. Keep fighting,” said Jackson.

If you know anything about Allahnia’s disappearance, you’re asked to call 911 or the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.