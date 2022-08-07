Passenger injured after being shot by driver, dragged out of car in Lithonia

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after police say an argument between a driver and passenger escalated into the passenger being shot in the leg and dragged out onto the street in Lithonia Saturday evening.

Officers responded to the area of Panola Road and Snapfinger Woods Drive after reports of a person shot around 8 p.m.

The victim told police he was riding in a vehicle with a known individual when an argument began. After the argument escalated, police say the driver pulled out a gun and shot the passenger, stopped the vehicle, dragged the victim onto the street and fled the scene.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital. There is no word on his current condition.

This is an active investigation. There is no additional information at this time.

