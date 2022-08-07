Shooting investigation underway in Atlanta’s Bankhead neighborhood

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A shooting investigation is underway in Atlanta’s Bankhead neighborhood on Sunday afternoon.

Atlanta police officials have confirmed that multiple units responded to 1314 Donald Lee Hollowell after receiving reports of a shooting.

There is no additional information at this time.

This is an active investigation. Stay with CBS46 News as we continue to provide updates.

RELATED:

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.