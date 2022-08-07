South Fulton police warn drivers to ‘slow down’ as speed cameras activated

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The message that school safety officials, South Fulton police officials and the Cobb County Sheriff’s Department have sent to desperate plea to all metro Atlanta drivers; slow down.

Schools are back in session and that means school buses packed with children are back on the roads.

The cameras will monitor speeds in 14 school zones across the city. The speed limit in those areas is 25 mph. Motorists should also remember to use caution around crosswalks and use their blinkers when signaling to turn.

You will be fined $100 for the first offense and it will increase to $150 for every offense after that.

The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office has urged the importance of driver safety in and around school zones and near school buses with children and the importance of teaching your children about safety.

According to the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page, a 10-foot radius around a school bus is the most dangerous area to be in.

Drivers are urged to “stop far enough away from a stopped school bus to allow students to safely enter and exit the school bus.

