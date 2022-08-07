Atlanta rapper Lil Baby’s ‘Back to School Fest’ is underway at West End Mall

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Hundreds of families have lined up to attend Grammy award-winning rapper Lil Baby’s Back to School Fest” Sunday afternoon at the West End Mall.

Atlanta police officials have blocked off a portion of Lee Street as the large crowd continues to disrupt the traffic flow. Police have directed traffic to turn down Oak Street at the intersection of Lee Street to get to the Back to School Fest.

To help students prepare for the new school year, Lil Baby is excited to work with Goodr to bring his native Atlanta community something special.

The event ends at 6 p.m. on Sunday evening.

According to a news release, the artist will be joined by 3,000 local kids for a day full of music, games, carnival rides, free food, backpacks, school supplies, and free haircuts.

Lil Baby will also be providing free shoes and clothing from Foot Locker Atlanta for every child in attendance.

Sustainable waste management and hunger relief company, Goodr, were also on-site with an after-school snack bar.

“We are grateful to Lil Baby for his continued resolution in giving back to his community,” Goodr CEO Jasmine Crowe shares. “It is an honor to continually team up with such a household name to relieve some of the ongoing financial burden people are facing.”

Last week, Lil Baby appeared in a music video with fellow superstar rapper Drake and DJ Khaled called, “Staying Alive.”

Last month, Lil Baby told CBS46 that he will work with prominent business owner Lemont Bradley to hire 100 people under the age of 21 throughout Atlanta.

“We are looking to give out 100 jobs to teenagers and young adults in the metro Atlanta area,” said both Lil Baby and Bradley. “With the crime rate surrounding scams, robbery, and even murder being so high, we are looking to provide a positive outlet and revenue stream to those who are looking for an income.”

He also teamed up with AXE to create new products for men called “WHAXE.”

Lil Baby is best known for hits We Paid, Yes Indeed featuring Drake, Forever featuring Lil Wayne, Every Chance I Get, The Bigger Picture and more. In early 2022, Lil Baby won a Grammy award for the best melodic performance for the song Hurricane featuring Kanye West and The Weekend.

