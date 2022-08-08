4-year-old shot and killed, found in the backseat of a car in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - Police detectives are investigating after they say a 4-year-old girl was shot and killed in the backseat of a car on I-85 north Sunday evening.

According to a DeKalb Police Department spokesperson, officers responded to I-85 north at North Druid Hills Rd. at 7:38 p.m.

That’s where they found the girl dead in the backseat of a car with an apparent gunshot wound.

Officials say there were no others injured at the scene.

Police are also investigating after officials say a man was found shot and killed in Bankhead on Sunday afternoon.

CBS46 News has a crew headed to the scene, working to gather more information.

This is an active investigation.

