404 Fest scheduled for Aug. 13 in Atlanta has been canceled

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The 404 Fest, which was scheduled to take place at Pratt Pullman District, has been canceled.

The announcement was made on Instagram and Facebook on Monday afternoon. According to the post, the music festival has been canceled “in light of recent events.” They do not say what those recent events are.

According to the announcement, the organizers are working to secure new dates for the 404 Festival and ticket holders and vendors will be automatically refunded. A refund will reportedly be processed in 7-10 days.

This follows the cancelation of Atlanta’s Music Midtown on Aug. 1. Music Midtown said that the cancellation was “due to circumstances beyond our control” but never specified what those circumstances were.

Performers who were scheduled to perform included Big Boi, Niko Moon, $2fabo, Ricky Retro, The Pusswillows, Wix Patton, Citizen Gold, All the Locals and more. https://www.the404fest.com/

Two other big music festivals on the horizon include the Sweet Auburn Music Fest on Sept. 24-25 and ONE MusicFest on Oct. 8-9 in the Old Fourth Ward.

