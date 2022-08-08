Amazon donates Ring security systems to 1,000 Atlanta seniors through non-profit House Proud

By Madeline Montgomery
Published: Aug. 8, 2022
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -Tech giant amazon is helping ensure safety for Atlanta seniors by donating 1,000 Ring security systems through the non-profit called House Proud.

The Ring security bundles will include a doorbell, stick-up camera, and pathway lights. Those will all be distributed through House Proud.

House Proud is a non-profit that serves seniors throughout the metro by making sure they are dry, safe, and warm.

They’ve helped the Hollis family in Audobon Forest over the past two years with things like a new roof and walk-in bath tub.

“It’s safe, it’s comfortable and I can get in and out of the door, you know, there’s no drama here,” said Smith Hollis.

“We’re just so grateful, humble, and thankful. Fir all of the services. And like he said, living here and having a home, staying in your home, is so much better than living in a senior facility,” said Shirley Hollis, Smith’s wife.

Amazon also gave House Proud a $25,000 check to help more families like the Hollis’ to stay safe and comfortable in their homes.

