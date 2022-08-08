Atlanta Public Safety Committee discusses leasing 700 more jail beds for Fulton County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and the Atlanta City Council are figuring out a way to help severe overcrowding at the Fulton County jail. One proposal on the table would include temporarily leasing jail space at the Atlanta city detention center.

Activists against leasing more jail space held a press conference outside Atlanta city hall for over an hour, voicing their concerns. Many of them are calling for many inmates to be released from the overcrowded Fulton County jail on bond.

“The solution cannot possibly be more space for people who cannot afford to pay their way out of jail. The time is now for actual solutions,” said Christina Remlin is the Director of the Impact Litigation Unit at South Center for Human Rights.

They said there is no reason for the city to lease 700 more jail beds for Fulton county.

“We look to shrink the size of the police state and the prison industrial complex here at home; we know that Fulton County unjust bail practices disproportionally harm black, brown and poor communities especially,” said Tiffany Roberts, Director of the Public Policy Unit at Southern Center for Human Rights.

However, that’s the current proposal Dickens is pushing to bring more jail beds to alleviate what he called an “immediate crisis.”

“Hundreds of men sleeping on the floor, throughout the hallway, the humanitarian response to that is to do something. do something immediately,” said Dickens.

Dickens has already said this would only be temporary to deal with the overcrowding, while the city works to reduce crime.

Inside city hall, other city officials saying, while this isn’t the perfect solution, it is an appropriate one, for now.

