Father of Ahmaud Arbery’s shooter gets life for hate crime

Defendant Greg McMichael listens to an attorney during his trial at the Glynn County Courthouse...
Defendant Greg McMichael listens to an attorney during his trial at the Glynn County Courthouse on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga.(Sean Rayford/Pool Photo via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) - The white man who initiated the chase of Ahmaud Arbery that ended with the 25-year-old Black man’s fatal shooting has been sentenced to life in prison for committing a federal hate crime.

Greg McMichael was sentenced Monday by a U.S. District Court judge in the Georgia port city of Brunswick.

McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael, armed themselves with guns and used a pickup truck to chase Arbery after he ran past their home on Feb. 23, 2020.

Neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan joined the pursuit and recorded cellphone video of Travis McMichael blasting Arbery with a shotgun.

The hate crime punishment is largely symbolic. All three men were previously given life sentences in a Georgia state court for Arbery’s murder.

