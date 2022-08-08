First Alert Forecast: Afternoon and Evening Storms Continue this Week

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The stormy pattern continues this week, but very dry air arrives for the weekend.

Monday Forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy skies through the day. Spotty thunderstorms begin popping up after lunch and last through the evening. Strong storms with gusty winds are lots of lightning are possible.

High: 88° Average High: 90° Chance of Rain: 50% PM

Storms continue through sunset tonight. (cbs46)

What You Need to Know:

Scattered t-storms are likely each afternoon through Thursday. On Thursday, a fall-like cold front moves through, bringing in very dry air for this time of year. This brings us gorgeous weekend with low humidity and little to no rain!

Dry air moves in for the weekend! (cbs46)

