Georgia opens up at No. 3 in first coaches poll; Alabama No. 1

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The defending national champions already have something to prove.

The Georgia Bulldogs, who defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide for the 2022 national championship in January, begin their title defense ranked third in the first coaches poll.

The Dawgs trail the preseason favorite Crimson Tide, as well as the Ohio State Buckeyes in the preseason poll released Monday.

Here’s a look at how the entire Top 25 from the coaches poll:

1. Alabama

2. Ohio State

3. Georgia

4. Clemson

5. Notre Dame

6. Michigan

7. Texas A&M

8. Utah

9. Oklahoma

10. Baylor

11. Oklahoma State

12. Oregon

13. NC State

14. Michigan State

15. South Carolina

16. Pittsburgh

17. Miami

18. Texas

19. Wake Forest

20. Wisconsin

21. Kentucky

22. Cincinnati

23. Arkansas

24. Mississippi

25. Houston

Georgia opens the season on Saturday, Sept. 3 at Mercedes-Benz stadium against No. 12 Oregon, and former defensive coordinator Dan Lanning.

