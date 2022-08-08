Georgia State receives $1 million grant to support women in STEM

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The National Science Foundation gave Georgia State a $1 million grant to launch a program supporting women in STEM fields. The program intends to recruit and retain female faculty in STEM, with an eye toward putting women from underrepresented backgrounds in tenured positions. The partnership with Florida International University, called ADVANCE-IMPACT, is being administered through the NSF’s ADVANCE program.

The program will include faculty mentors, leadership training and policy implementation that increases diversity among the university’s faculty. This seems to be the latest in a series of long steps geared toward making the diversity of the university’s faculty come close to that of its students. The university began serious efforts in 2018, and speakers and activists called out STEM as an area in need of progress.

Georgia State Professor of Neuroscience and Psychology Marise Parent said, “ADVANCE-IMPACT will promote policies and practices that will allow current faculty and the next generation of women scholars to make important contributions to our academic and research missions in an environment that makes them feel welcomed and valued.”

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.