Hawks ink two-way contract with guard Trent Forrest

Former Jazz guard was undrafted in 2020
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) defends Utah Jazz guard Trent Forrest (3) during the...
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) defends Utah Jazz guard Trent Forrest (3) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)(Matt Kelley | AP)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Hawks signed a two-way contract with former Utah Jazz guard Trent Forrest. Forrest spent the first two years of his career after going undrafted in 2020.

Forrest played in 90 games over those two seasons, averaging 3.1 points, 1.6 rebounds and 11.9 minutes per game. He’s averaged 9.2 points per game in his six career starts.

Two-way contracts allow NBA teams to carry two more players in addition to 15 players on the regular season squad. They’re generally used with players who bounce between the NBA and the G League, the NBA’s minor league. The College Park Skyhawks are the Hawks’ G League affiliate and play their home games at the Gateway Center in College Park.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The ATL Dancers team for the 2022-23 Hawks season will be announced at the showcase Aug. 7.
Atlanta Hawks to hold final dancer auditions Aug. 7
Online Betting Guide ranked the 10 happiest fan bases across the nation by analyzing each...
Fans of Atlanta Braves, Atlanta United among nation’s happiest
Online Betting Guide ranked the 10 happiest fan bases across the nation by analyzing each...
Who are the happiest fans in the nation?
More than 300 families given books, groceries at Bites and Books Festival
More than 300 families receive books, groceries at Books and Bites festival