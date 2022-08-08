Hawks ink two-way contract with guard Trent Forrest

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Hawks signed a two-way contract with former Utah Jazz guard Trent Forrest. Forrest spent the first two years of his career after going undrafted in 2020.

Forrest played in 90 games over those two seasons, averaging 3.1 points, 1.6 rebounds and 11.9 minutes per game. He’s averaged 9.2 points per game in his six career starts.

Two-way contracts allow NBA teams to carry two more players in addition to 15 players on the regular season squad. They’re generally used with players who bounce between the NBA and the G League, the NBA’s minor league. The College Park Skyhawks are the Hawks’ G League affiliate and play their home games at the Gateway Center in College Park.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.