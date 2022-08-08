Hearing to block Georgia’s ‘heartbeat bill’ set for Monday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A state court is expected to hear arguments Monday against Georgia’s new heartbeat bill.

Last month, Georgia abortion providers and advocates filed a lawsuit against the newly-implemented, six-week abortion ban.

The law took effect shortly after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Pro-choice advocates will argue several factors in court. They say the six-week abortion ban is dangerous in Georgia, where the maternal mortality rate is alarmingly high among Black and brown women.

