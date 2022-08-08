Hearing to block Georgia’s ‘heartbeat bill’ set for Monday

(Storyblocks)
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A state court is expected to hear arguments Monday against Georgia’s new heartbeat bill.

Last month, Georgia abortion providers and advocates filed a lawsuit against the newly-implemented, six-week abortion ban.

RELATED | Pro-choice advocates file new lawsuit against Georgia six-week abortion ban

The law took effect shortly after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Pro-choice advocates will argue several factors in court. They say the six-week abortion ban is dangerous in Georgia, where the maternal mortality rate is alarmingly high among Black and brown women.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Group of protesters set to stay on Georgia Capitol steps, rallying for abortion rights
Pro-choice advocates file new lawsuit against Georgia six-week abortion ban

Latest News

The tax credit for Georgia productions is 20% with an extra 10% if the film includes the “Made...
Competition from other states increasing pressure on Georgia’s film industry
CBS46 moves an entire news studio to Assembly for a week
CBS46 crews work around-the-clock to transfer news studio to Assembly Atlanta
CBS46 crews work around the clock to transfer studio from 14th Street to Assembly
CBS46 crews work around the clock to transfer studio from 14th Street to Assembly
Competition from other states increasing pressure on Georgia’s film industry
Competition from other states increasing pressure on Georgia’s film industry