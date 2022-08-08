INTERVIEW: Film business is big business in Georgia

Philana Williams of the Mayor's Office of Film and Entertainment stopped by to discuss the film production boom in Atlanta.
By Brooks Baptiste and Alexandra Parker
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - As Atlanta grows into its role as “Hollywood of the South,” the Mayor’s Office of Film and Entertainment manages filming permits for locations around the city and the Set South Production Assistant Training Program. Brooks Baptiste interviewed Philana Williams, the office’s co-director for marketing and strategy.

The Set South PA Training Program is a work program designed for underemployed residents of Atlanta. The hope is that it will give program graduates the skills to be a production assistant and get a foot in the door in the film production industry.

Williams said the city intends to expand the training program outside of film into tech, gaming and fashion.

You can read more about the Set South PA Training Program here.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Here are some options if you're hit with an unexpected ambulance bill.
Toddler’s ambulance ride costs $2,438 | The No Surprises Act’s big surprise
Initiative giving free ring doorbell cameras to residents
Amazon donates Ring security systems to 1,000 Atlanta seniors through non-profit House Proud
The tax credit for Georgia productions is 20% with an extra 10% if the film includes the “Made...
Competition from other states increasing pressure on Georgia’s film industry
Kaelin Lewis is facing a charge of cruelty to children in the second degree.
4-year-old found shot to death in car in DeKalb County, mother charged