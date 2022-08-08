INTERVIEW: Film business is big business in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - As Atlanta grows into its role as “Hollywood of the South,” the Mayor’s Office of Film and Entertainment manages filming permits for locations around the city and the Set South Production Assistant Training Program. Brooks Baptiste interviewed Philana Williams, the office’s co-director for marketing and strategy.

The Set South PA Training Program is a work program designed for underemployed residents of Atlanta. The hope is that it will give program graduates the skills to be a production assistant and get a foot in the door in the film production industry.

Williams said the city intends to expand the training program outside of film into tech, gaming and fashion.

You can read more about the Set South PA Training Program here.

