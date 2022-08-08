Lawyer: Giuliani won’t testify Tuesday in Ga. election probe

FILE - Rudy Giuliani will not appear as scheduled Tuesday before a special grand jury in...
FILE - Rudy Giuliani will not appear as scheduled Tuesday before a special grand jury in Atlanta that’s investigating whether former President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to interfere in the 2020 general election in Georgia, his lawyer said.(Source: CNN/file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) - A lawyer for Rudy Giuliani says the former New York mayor will not appear as scheduled Tuesday before a special grand jury in Atlanta that’s investigating whether former President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to interfere in the 2020 general election in Georgia.

But Giuliani’s attorney, Robert Costello, told The Associated Press on Monday that Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, who’s overseeing the special grand jury, had excused Giuliani for the day. McBurney has scheduled a hearing for 12:30 p.m. Tuesday to hear arguments on a court filing by Giuliani seeking to delay his appearance.

Costello said a hearing will be held Tuesday if he and the district attorney’s office are unable to work out an agreement concerning Giuliani’s testimony.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The intersection of Decatur and Kimball at Georgia State University is shown on Tuesday, Aug....
Georgia State receives $1 million grant to support women in STEM
Defendant Greg McMichael listens to an attorney during his trial at the Glynn County Courthouse...
Father of Ahmaud Arbery’s shooter gets life for hate crime
Amazon donates Ring security systems to 1,000 Atlanta seniors through nonprofit
Rome City Schools called a special meeting Friday to discuss security protocols after guns were...
New safety, security measures in place at Rome City Schools