Lawyer: Giuliani won’t testify Tuesday in Ga. election probe

ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) - A lawyer for Rudy Giuliani says the former New York mayor will not appear as scheduled Tuesday before a special grand jury in Atlanta that’s investigating whether former President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to interfere in the 2020 general election in Georgia.

But Giuliani’s attorney, Robert Costello, told The Associated Press on Monday that Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, who’s overseeing the special grand jury, had excused Giuliani for the day. McBurney has scheduled a hearing for 12:30 p.m. Tuesday to hear arguments on a court filing by Giuliani seeking to delay his appearance.

Costello said a hearing will be held Tuesday if he and the district attorney’s office are unable to work out an agreement concerning Giuliani’s testimony.

