Man who recorded Arbery killing gets 35 years in hate case

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) - The man who recorded cellphone video of Ahmaud Arbery’s killing has been sentenced to 35 years in prison after his role in the fatal chase was deemed a federal hate crime.

William “Roddie” Bryan, who is white, was sentenced Monday by a U.S. District Court judge nearly six months after a jury concluded 25-year-old Arbery was targeted because he was a Black man.

Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael armed themselves with guns and used a pickup truck to chase Arbery after he ran past their home on Feb. 23, 2020.

Bryan joined the pursuit and recorded video of Travis McMichael blasting Arbery with a shotgun. All three men were previously given life sentences in a Georgia state court for Arbery’s murder.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.