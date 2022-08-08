Man who recorded Arbery killing gets 35 years in hate case

William "Roddie" Bryan listens to opening statements in the trial of Greg McMichael and his...
William "Roddie" Bryan listens to opening statements in the trial of Greg McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael, and Bryan at the Glynn County Courthouse, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. William “Roddie” Bryan, who recorded the cellphone video that showed the killing of Ahmaud Arbery and sparked outrage when it surfaced two months later, was convicted of murder Wednesday, Nov. 24.(Octavio Jones/Pool Photo via AP)
By Rob Masson
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) - The man who recorded cellphone video of Ahmaud Arbery’s killing has been sentenced to 35 years in prison after his role in the fatal chase was deemed a federal hate crime.

William “Roddie” Bryan, who is white, was sentenced Monday by a U.S. District Court judge nearly six months after a jury concluded 25-year-old Arbery was targeted because he was a Black man.

Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael armed themselves with guns and used a pickup truck to chase Arbery after he ran past their home on Feb. 23, 2020.

Bryan joined the pursuit and recorded video of Travis McMichael blasting Arbery with a shotgun. All three men were previously given life sentences in a Georgia state court for Arbery’s murder.

