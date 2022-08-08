New safety, security measures in place at Rome City Schools

ROME, Ga. (CBS46) - New security measures are now in place for Rome City Schools after two students walked into Rome High School with loaded guns last week.

School officials say as of Monday, there are only two entrances open to the high school.

Students will also be searched upon entering and a Rome Police officer and K-9 will be present during drop-off time.

Students will also be required to wear identification badges.

In addition, the school district is now looking into implementing detection scanners for school entrances.

