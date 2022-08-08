Rapper 21 Savage breaks silence about gun violence in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta rapper 21 Savage has broken his silence about gun violence in his city.

On Monday, the rapper posted a message about gun violence on his Twitter page “Atlanta We Have To Do Better Put The F****** Guns Down!!!!!” he tweeted.

The rapper posted the message hours after several shootings were reported across metro Atlanta.

The tweet has since been retweeted nearly 2,000 times and liked more than 23,000 times.

One of the shootings involved a 4-year-old who was found shot to death in a car on I-85 in DeKalb County. In another shooting, a man was shot and killed in Atlanta’s Bankhead neighborhood. In a separate incident, a man and woman died after a dispute at a baseball game in Dunbar Park which led to a shooting. Police also confirmed to CBS46 that a 6-year-old was among six people who were also shot and is in critical condition.

21 Savage’s message comes after he held his annual “Back to School Giveaway” in DeKalb County. Hundreds of children were able to enjoy food and games as well as receive free backpacks and supplies for the new school year.

In a response to a message on Twitter the rapper told one person that his lyrics are just entertainment “A Song Is For Entertainment It’s Not An Instruction Manual On How To Live Life In Real Life I Give Away A lot Of Money And Spread Financial Literacy To My Community Stop Trying To Make Me 1 Dimensional” he replied in a tweet.

