Rapper 21 Savage breaks silence about gun violence in Atlanta

21 Savage on gun violence in his city
21 Savage on gun violence in his city(WGCL)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta rapper 21 Savage has broken his silence about gun violence in his city.

On Monday, the rapper posted a message about gun violence on his Twitter page “Atlanta We Have To Do Better Put The F****** Guns Down!!!!!” he tweeted.

The rapper posted the message hours after several shootings were reported across metro Atlanta.

The tweet has since been retweeted nearly 2,000 times and liked more than 23,000 times.

One of the shootings involved a 4-year-old who was found shot to death in a car on I-85 in DeKalb County. In another shooting, a man was shot and killed in Atlanta’s Bankhead neighborhood. In a separate incident, a man and woman died after a dispute at a baseball game in Dunbar Park which led to a shooting. Police also confirmed to CBS46 that a 6-year-old was among six people who were also shot and is in critical condition.

21 Savage’s message comes after he held his annual “Back to School Giveaway” in DeKalb County. Hundreds of children were able to enjoy food and games as well as receive free backpacks and supplies for the new school year.

In a response to a message on Twitter the rapper told one person that his lyrics are just entertainment “A Song Is For Entertainment It’s Not An Instruction Manual On How To Live Life In Real Life I Give Away A lot Of Money And Spread Financial Literacy To My Community Stop Trying To Make Me 1 Dimensional” he replied in a tweet.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Protesters against Atlanta City council leasing jail beds for Fulton County
Atlanta Public Safety Committee discusses leasing 700 more jail beds for Fulton County
Here are some options if you're hit with an unexpected ambulance bill.
What you need to know about ambulance bills before calling 911
The Battery At Truist Park
Topgolf Live Stadium Tour visits Truist Park Nov. 17-20
William "Roddie" Bryan listens to opening statements in the trial of Greg McMichael and his...
Man who recorded Arbery killing gets 35 years in hate case
Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams
Democrat Stacey Abrams to deliver ‘major economic address’ on Tuesday night