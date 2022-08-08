Roswell’s Rivers Alive cleanup returns Sept. 17

The Rivers Alive 2021 event in Roswell, Ga.
The Rivers Alive 2021 event in Roswell, Ga.(City of Roswell)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Roswell’s annual Rivers Alive event will return Sept. 17. Rivers Alive is the town’s annual river cleanup; volunteers remove trash, mark storm drains and remove invasive plant species from the Chattahoochee River as it flows through the city. It’s one of many such events around the state aimed at keeping Georgia’s waterways clean.

Some locations volunteers will clean up will include Riverside Park, Dotsie Garner Mills Park, Don White Memorial Park, Seven Branches and Foe Killer Creek. Beverages will be provided and volunteers will receive a free t-shirt.

Registration for the event begins Aug. 12 and can be found here. Participants will have to sign medical and photo releases as well as a liability waiver, which can be found here.

