Six people shot, one fatally at Dunbar Park Sunday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after police say six people were shot including one fatally at Dunbar Park Sunday evening.

“Deputies responded to a person shot here at Dunbar Park upon their arrival we did find multiple people shot,” said Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr.

“There was some type of baseball softball game going on at the park. There was an argument that ensued and the next thing you know, there was an exchange in gunfire,” said Chief Hampton Jr.

Chief Hampton Jr. said a male in his 30s was rushed to Grady Hospital and has died.

“We also have a 6-year-old child who was also injured and rushed to Egleston Hospital. There is no official word on the current extent of the victims’ injuries.

Investigators believe there was “some type of dispute” that occurred.

“As we said countless times asking citizens find a way to resolve conflict without a weapon,” said Chief Hampton Jr. “We can’t control the actions of others. We hate the actions of a small percentage of people to ruin. Some type of argument ensued.”

This is the third reported fatal shooting in Atlanta in a three-hour span.

Police detectives are investigating after they say a 4-year-old girl was shot and killed in the backseat of a car on I-85 north Sunday evening and a man has died after being shot in Bankhead on Sunday afternoon.

Police urge anyone who was at Dunbar Park or knows any information regarding this shooting to call crime stoppers.

