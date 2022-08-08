Students in DeKalb and Fulton Counties return to classes Monday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Students in two of Georgia’s largest school districts are enjoying one last day of freedom Sunday before returning to classes.

Fulton and Dekalb Counties kick off their first day of school on Monday morning.

Schools are back in session and that means school buses packed with children are back on the roads.

Fulton has more than 89,000 kids enrolled for the school year at its 108 schools.

Schools in DeKalb County will open its doors to more than 94,000 students.

While students continue returning to classes, police and public safety officials have an important message for motorists: slow down.

School Zone enforcement began in Duluth on Aug. 4 and begins in South Fulton on Monday.

Thousands of Atlanta area students returned to classes on Aug. 1.

