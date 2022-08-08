Topgolf Live Stadium Tour visits Truist Park Nov. 17-20

Fore! Think you can hit the warning track?
The Battery At Truist Park
The Battery At Truist Park(Atlanta Braves)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Long after the Braves’ season ends, Truist Park will see another sport grace its field: golf! The Topgolf Live Stadium Tour will hit Truist Park Nov. 17-20. The golfing and party destination, which has a location in Midtown, will bring its technology outside and give players the opportunity to hit a different kind of ball at Truist Park.

Golfers will tee off along the first-base line and try to hit targets anywhere from 60 and 140 yards away. Topgolf’s technology will automatically trace and score each hit. Tee times will be available in one-hour increments.

Tickets for the event start at $70 for six people. So-called “experiental” tickets start at $195 and include a lifetime membership to Topgolf and a clubhouse and stadium tour. The general public sale starts Aug. 12, with various presales starting Aug. 10 and Aug. 11. Tickets can be found here.

