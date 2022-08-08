Young girl killed by gun in car, parents advised to lock guns up

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - At around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, 4-year-old Kendal Lewis’ body was found in a car along Interstate 85 North near North Druid Hills Road. Police say the child found a loaded gun underneath the driver’s seat and shot herself with it.

”The family, the community; it has a ripple effect. Their whole family is just picking up the pieces,” said Laura Page with Mom’s Demand Action.

Kendal’s mother, 26-year-old Kaelin Lewis, is now behind bars. The family is now left to deal with two unfathomable situations.

”These are always the most tragic situations when children are impacted,” said Page.

One of the missions of Mom’s Demand Action is to prevent tragedies like the one police believe happened to Kendal from happening to other families. They advocate for safe gun storage.

”You have to be responsible. With great power comes great responsibility. You have to lock up your gun. In your car, get a gun safe that no matter what, kids cannot get into,” said Page.

According to the Mom’s Demand Action website, every year nearly 700 children, 17 and under, die by suicide with a gun; 4.6 million American children live in homes with guns that are both loaded and unlocked.

”It can happen to anybody,” said Page.

Stoddard’s Range and Guns in Georgia sell car safes for firearms.

“We are all about people having the right to own a firearm but we are also about having the obligation to store it safely, to learn how to use it safely,” said Ken Baye, co-owner of Stoddard’s Range and Guns.

Gun safes are easy to use and advocates with Mom’s Demand Action say, they can save lives.

