Atlanta police identify person in deadly park shooting that left 2 dead, 4 injured

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta police have released photos of a person they believe to be involved in a deadly park shooting that left two people dead and four others injured.

The shooting happened at the Dunbar Recreational Center inside Rosa L. Burney Park on Windsor Street around 7 p.m. on Sunday, according to police.

“There was some type of baseball softball game going on at the park. There was an argument that ensued and the next thing you know, there was an exchange in gunfire,” said Deputy Chief Hampton Jr.

Police said 31-year-old Rashad Rogers died at Grady Hospital immediately after the shooting. 33-year-old April Sparks was identified as the second person who died.

“We also have a 6-year-old child who was also injured and rushed to Egleston Hospital. There is no official word on the current extent of the victims’ injuries.

Chief Hampton said the four others are in stable condition and is expected to survive.

“As we’ve said countless times, we asking citizens find a way to resolve conflict without a weapon,” said Chief Hampton Jr. “We can’t control the actions of others. We hate the actions of a small percentage of people to ruin. Some type of argument ensued.”

Anyone with information on the case can contact The Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 404-546-4235 or submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).

