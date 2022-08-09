Atlanta residents complain about growing number of gas stations in neighborhoods

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - More and more people are moving to metro Atlanta or commuting into the city for work. Economic experts say that’s partially one reason why Georgia is experiencing inflation for gas prices. Now, because of that supply and demand, some people are complaining too many gas stations are being built.

Some Pittsburgh neighborhood residents are resisting the construction every time they see yet another project for a new gas station in Atlanta.

“It brings more crime. More people hang out not buying no gas, and they’re not here when they’re coming here to get gas,” said one man while filling up his car.

But it’s almost unavoidable, as developers seize the opportunity to make more money. So much that at intersections like on Pryor and University streets in southwest Atlanta, it’s a gas station on every corner. The area is saturated with traffic and drivers filling up.

Some say, more gas stations aren’t bad, as long as there are limits

“I just feel like it’s more convenient for people in the neighborhood, honestly. More gas stations. Not all together, but spread it out a mile or two apart,” said another man.

Atlanta city councilmember, Antonio Lewis, says he’s been meeting with gas station owners, letting them know if they want to build a gas station, they should have useable, clean bathrooms. That’s so the public can benefit from the construction.

“But if you see a new gas station pop up - unless it’s QuikTrip-like, restrooms working properly,” said Lewis. “People want to be treated right.”

He is also proposing the city fund a new system of blue or green lights at certain gas stations. The lights would mean that gas station has security cameras connected to the Atlanta police department network of surveillance cameras.

He hopes that puts residents at ease, no matter how many gas stations are built.

“Me personally, my wife, my family, my friends, we will only be stopping at gas stations with those blue or green lights. that’s how you make it safer,” said Lewis.

