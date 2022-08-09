Backstage look at Assembly Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The sprawling film and tv production site in Doraville is now under construction.

This week CBS46 is calling it home and highlighting Georgia’s booming film industry.

During this time CBS46 will be broadcasting every newscast from Assembly Atlanta.

The location is where the iconic general motors assembly plant stood for six decades. It’s now owned by CBS46 parent company, Gray Television, and will soon be home to thousands of new jobs.

Gray Television CEO Hilton Howell is the man who envisioned Assembly Atlanta.

On Monday Howell and CBS46 Anchor Tracy Hutchins toured the 134-acre property.

The property which was once the home of a General Motors plant sat empty for years until Gray Television acquired it in 2021 and quickly started breaking up the old plant’s foundation.

“All these piles that you’re gonna see in just a minute, even this pile directly behind you. That’s part of the old plant, so we’re recycling all of it. It becomes the sort of base layer that we’re building the buildings on top of,” explained Howell.

Other remnants of General Motors remain including the walkway workers used to get into the plant which hovers over the entrance to assembly.

“We’re trying to build the best studio, not just in Georgia, we’re trying to build the best studio in the world. Going global includes the four studio facades and each will depict a different destination, New Orleans, New York, the industrial look of Tribeca and Europe,” Howell said.

Howell said Assembly Atlanta will be a one stop shop for filmmakers who will even be able to shoot scenes on the water.

Film and movie productions are just a portion of what assembly will become, the following phase includes apartments, hotels and a public park.

“This is the northern terminus of the beltline and so people from the south side can get on the beltline and get on their bikes, walk, even come up here with their dogs,” said Howell.

“It’s going to be an exciting place to be and I think it’ll be another one of the great landmarks of the city of Atlanta,” mentioned Howell.

