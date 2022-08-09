Black Restaurant Week ATL: Breakfast at Barney’s

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It’s Atlanta Black Restaurant Week! A chance to celebrate Atlanta’s black-owned food businesses and highlight the restaurants, food trucks and bakeries we love year-round.

The celebration runs through Sunday, Aug. 14 and spotlights some of the African American, African and Caribbean cuisine that makes up metro Atlanta.

RELATED: 10 great Black-owned restaurants in Atlanta

Among them is Breakfast at Barney’s. In the words of Atlanta Eats “the lush rich green velvet and gold glam details celebrate Black excellence,” making this one of Atlanta’s most “instagrammable” brunch spots.

Owner Barney Berry Jr. sat down with CBS46 to talk about entrepreneurship and what food lovers can expect out of this popular establishment.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE

For more on Breakfast at Barney’s, click here.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.