Black Restaurant Week ATL: Breakfast at Barney’s

Breakfast at Barney's
Breakfast at Barney's(Breakfast at Barney's)
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It’s Atlanta Black Restaurant Week! A chance to celebrate Atlanta’s black-owned food businesses and highlight the restaurants, food trucks and bakeries we love year-round.

The celebration runs through Sunday, Aug. 14 and spotlights some of the African American, African and Caribbean cuisine that makes up metro Atlanta.

RELATED: 10 great Black-owned restaurants in Atlanta

Among them is Breakfast at Barney’s. In the words of Atlanta Eats “the lush rich green velvet and gold glam details celebrate Black excellence,” making this one of Atlanta’s most “instagrammable” brunch spots.

Owner Barney Berry Jr. sat down with CBS46 to talk about entrepreneurship and what food lovers can expect out of this popular establishment.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE

For more on Breakfast at Barney’s, click here.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams
Democrat Stacey Abrams proposing $1 billion in new spending in ‘major economic address’ Tuesday
Here are some options if you're hit with an unexpected ambulance bill.
What you need to know about ambulance bills before calling 911
Burt Reynolds (Feb. 11, 1936 - Sept. 6, 2018): The leading man starred in Hollywood classics,...
Burt Reynolds, ‘Deliverance’ put Georgia on the film industry’s map
Gwinnett County students petition over school Wi-Fi removal
Gwinnett County students petition over school Wi-Fi removal