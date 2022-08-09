Braves to unveil Hank Aaron mural at New Beginnings Academy

New Beginnings Academy was the Braves’ adopted Atlanta Public School in 2021
Hank Aaron rounds the bases after his record-breaking 715th home run April 7, 1974.
Hank Aaron rounds the bases after his record-breaking 715th home run April 7, 1974.(Ron Sherman/Photographer | Roswell Cultural Arts Center)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Braves will unveil a mural of the late Hank Aaron at Henry Louis “Hank” Aaron New Beginnings Academy Aug. 11. The mural was designed by local artist Muhammad Yungai and highlights moments from Aaron’s career with the Braves and his time in the front office.

The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. Yungai will attend, as will Aaron’s widow Billye, New Beginnings Academy principal Dr. Zawadaski Robinson and Atlanta Braves Foundation Executive Director Danielle Bedasse.

The Braves “adopt” a different Atlanta Public School each year. New Beginnings was the school in 2021; this year’s school is South Atlanta High School in South River Gardens. The program is designed to help with improvements to the school, student engagement and classroom support.

